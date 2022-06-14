San Francisco

Dozens Gather at SF Courthouse for Elderly Thai Man Killed in January 2021

It's been 500 days since the deadly attack on "Grandpa Vicha," and his alleged killer appeared in court Tuesday

By NBC Bay Area staff

Dozens of people gathered outside San Francisco's Hall of Justice on Tuesday rallying for movement on the case of an elderly Thai man attacked and killed while walking in the city in January 2021.

"Five hundred days" was the rallying cry from family and friends of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee, or "Grandpa Vicha," whose killer, 19-year-old Antoine Watson, appeared in court Tuesday.

Cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom, but reporters inside have said much of the hearing has been procedural. The case reportedly was reassigned to a new judge and courtroom.

Many of those rallying on the courthouse steps told NBC Bay Area this is the sixth time they have gathered in the spot, and they refuse to let Grandpa Vicha's name be forgotten.

"I have dedicated myself to supporting the AAPI community," said Monthanus Ratanapakdee, Vicha's daughter. "I have raised awareness to stopping Asian hate, and we need to help support the community, and we should raise our voice."

The hearing continued into late morning Tuesday, and NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana was in the courtroom to report any additional updates throughout the day.

