Veterans Day is filled with events to honor military veterans, and in the Bay Area, one of the more popular ceremonies is aboard the USS Hornet in Alameda.

Thursday's ceremony includes special tributes to women veterans and to the late Gen. Colin L. Powell, who died Oct. 18 of complications from COVID-19 at age 84.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The festivities aboard the naval vessel were set to start at 11 a.m.

Cierra Johnson has the full story in the video above.