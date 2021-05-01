Drakes Beach

Drakes Beach in Point Reyes Seashore Closes Monday for Most of Summer

By Bay City News

Drakes Beach, a favorite summer destination with sweeping views of the bay by the same name and of the Point Reyes National Seashore, will be closed for nearly four months starting on Monday to accommodate road repairs and wetland restoration.

A large part of the beach's parking lot, which was created on a wetland in about 1960 as construction began on a massive housing development planned for the area, will be removed to restore the spot "to its natural hydrologic function," according to a statement Friday from the National Park Service. Wetlands provide key wildlife habitat and help prevent and control erosion and floods.

The work, which began in April, also involves reconfiguring the parking lot to use the space more effectively and improve traffic flow.

Beach access will be closed from the intersection of Drakes Beach Road and Sir Francis Drake Boulevard down to the beach from May 3 through August 31.

The park service said it will provide updates on the work online at https://www.nps.gov/pore/planyourvisit/roadclosures.htm

