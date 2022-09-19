Dreamforce Returns to SF This Week, With 40,000 Expected to Attend

San Francisco is expecting a busy week ahead for the 20th year of Dreamforce, the annual event put on by Salesforce.

An estimated 40,000 people are expected to show as the event returns to in-person attendance for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The theme this year: Calling all Trailblazers.

Dreamforce, which starts Tuesday and runs through Thursday, is expected to bring in about $40 million to San Francisco's economy.

Find a schedule, a list of special guests and other details on the event's official website.