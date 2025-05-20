Dressy dogs partied at ‘Puppy Prom,' a Fido formal for rescued animals

Prom season, for many of us, has the fragrance of a rose-filled corsage, the texture of taffeta, and the sound of a hi-fi playing the best dance songs as well as tender ballads, too.

But for a few special revelers, the springtime party, a dressy rite of passage for many teenagers, boasts the scent of kibble and meaty treats, with no dance songs or ballads required.

Still, there is some taffeta, or at least elegant prom-style fabrics to be seen, at the adorable "Puppy Prom," the annual alumni bash presented by the Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe.

"Puppy Prom," which marked its tenth anniversary in 2024, has an especially emotional dimension; the festivity welcomes rescued animal alumni of the center and the families who gave them forever homes.

In fact, the pup-ular party is "FREE to attend for all who support animal rescue, no matter what shelter they hail from," shared the center.

Would you like to attend in 2026? Keep an eye on this site.

Peek at some of the fancy-dancy outfits, and the precious posing pups, from the 2025 event, which trotted May 18 in San Diego.

