1 injured in drive-by shooting in Fremont

A person was injured in a drive-by shooting Monday night in Fremont's Centerville neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 10:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Central Avenue and Joseph Street, where a suspect in a car drove up and fired multiple shots at an individual. The suspect's vehicle then reportedly drove away northbound from Thornton Avenue onto Interstate Highway 880, Fremont police said Tuesday.

The wounded individual was struck by gunfire in the upper body. Police and fire crews provided medical aid and the victim was sent to a hospital.

The victim was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fremont Police Investigations Unit at (510) 790-6900. Anonymous tips can be texted to 'Tip FremontPD' followed by a short message to 888-777 or via the web at fremontpolice.gov/Tip.