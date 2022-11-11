Teen Driver Arrested in Redwood City Crash That Killed Couple

A teen driver has been arrested and may face vehicular manslaughter charges following a crash in Redwood City, the San Mateo County district attorney said Friday.

The Nov. 4 deadly crash left two young girls without parents. Witnesses told NBC Bay Area they saw two cars racing down El Camino Real before the crash occurred at the intersection with Finger Avenue. Police confirmed two people died in the crash which involved a total of seven people in two separate cars.

Family members confirm to NBC Bay Area the two victims were Greg Ammen and his wife, Grace Spiridon. Their 7-year-old twin daughters were in the car, but survived.

The district attorney said no charges will be filed against the 17-year-old driver until he is released from the hospital. The teen is also under a 24-hour guard by the Redwood City Police Department at the hospital.

A GoFundMe to support the girls has raised more than $455,000.

Anyone with further information about the crash is encouraged to call the Redwood City Police Department’s Investigations Unit at (650) 780-7111.