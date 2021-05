A suspected drunk driver crashed their car into a store at Oracle Park in San Francisco early Thursday morning, police said.

The car slammed into the Clubhouse Store around 1 a.m.

The driver, a 29-year-old woman from Manteca, left the car behind, but officers eventually found her nearby.

She was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

It wasn't immediately known how long it would take to fix parts of the store that were damaged.