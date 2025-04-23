Vallejo

Suspected DUI driver arrested after crashing into Carquinez Bridge toll plaza building

By Brendan Weber

A driver suspected of being under the influence was arrested Tuesday after crashing into the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza building in Vallejo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 1:20 a.m., the CHP said.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, fled from the scene after the crash and hid in some grass nearby, according to the CHP. He was later arrested on suspicion of DUI. He also suffered minor injuries.

A pillar of the toll plaza was damaged and had to be inspected by Caltrans, the CHP said.

Vallejo
