Driver Being Chased Wedges Maserati Between Embankment, Freeway Underside

A driver being pursued by authorities is "lucky to be alive" after they wedged a Maserati between an embankment and the underside of a freeway, the California Highway Patrol's Oakland office said.

Photos shared Monday by Oakland CHP showed the badly damaged Maserati SUV stuck under the freeway after it drove up an embankment covered with ivy.

The CHP said an officer tried to stop the driver for speeding Monday morning. The driver sped off in excess of 100 mph, prompting a pursuit to start.

A short time later, the driver exited the freeway, drove up the embankment and crashed into the underside of the freeway, the CHP said.

The driver, who was transported to the hospital for a pain complaint, was taken into custody without incident, according to the CHP. They will be facing reckless evading charges.

"The driver is lucky to be alive," Oakland CHP wrote in an Instagram post. "The owner of the Maserati… not so lucky."