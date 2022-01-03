Driver Being Pursued Crashes Into Bus Stop in San Jose

A driver being pursued by authorities crashed into a bus stop in the South Bay Monday, leaving one person at the bus stop injured, officials said.

The crash happened at a Valley Transportation Authority bus stop in the area of Bird Avenue and San Carlos Street in San Jose, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver was taken to a hospital out of an abundance of caution, the sheriff's office said.

The victim at the bus stop was also transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries, VTA said.

The sheriff's office did not immediately say why the driver was being pursued.