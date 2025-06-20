Driver charged after allegedly injuring protester during ‘No Kings' march in SF

A 44-year-old man faces multiple charges after he allegedly struck and injured a 69-year-old man with his car during a "No Kings" march in San Francisco last weekend, the district attorney's office announced Friday.

The alleged hit-and-run collision happened on Saturday in the area of Market and Laguna streets as tens of thousands of protesters marched from Mission Dolores Park to Civic Center Plaza, according to the district attorney's office.

As the marchers made their way down Market Street, a driver, identified as Hauwei Lien, encountered them at Laguna Street, the district attorney's office said, citing court documents. Lien allegedly drove through the crowd of marchers in an attempt to cross Market Street. The 69-year-old victim put his hands on the hood of Lien's car in hopes of stopping him, but Lien allegedly accelerated into the victim, throwing the man onto the car's hood.

Lien allegedly continued to drive with the victim on his hood before slamming on his brakes in an attempt to throw the victim off. The victim was still halfway on the hood but had his feet on the ground when Lien allegedly accelerated and turned quickly, running over the victim's foot in the process, according to the district attorney's office.

The victim suffered two broken toes and a large gash on his forehead, the district attorney's office said.

After being taken into custody, Lien was charged with felony elder abuse with allegations of great bodily injury and use of a deadly weapon, felony assault with a deadly weapon with an allegation of great bodily injury, and felony hit and run, according to the district attorney's office.

During his arraignment Wednesday, Lien pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied the allegations, the district attorney's office said.

He was in custody as of Friday, according to the district attorney's office. His next court date was set for June 23.