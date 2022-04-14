Driver Crashes Into Santa Rosa Coffee Shop, Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

A 21-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Thursday after crashing into a coffee shop in Santa Rosa, police said.

The driver, Ronal Chuc Comez of Santa Rosa, slammed into the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii on Stony Point Road early Thursday morning, police said. Photos from the scene showed Chuc Comez's mangled car inside the shop surrounded by broken glass and other debris.

Chuc Comez was taken to a hospital to be treated, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Citing evidence at the scene, police said Chuc Comez was traveling westbound on West Ninth Street at a high rate of speed when he failed to navigate a curve in the road. He proceeded to drive over a grass berm on the north side of West Ninth Street, continue into a parking lot and strike a tree, causing the vehicle to spin out and smash into the coffee shop.

First responders had to use hydraulic tools to get Chuc Comez out of the car, police said.