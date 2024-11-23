Sonoma County

Driver dead after vehicle found submerged in water in Sonoma County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle in Guerneville on Saturday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m., a caller reported to the Sonoma County dispatch and saw a vehicle into the floodwaters near Mays Canyon Road and Highway 116.

Rescue crews arrived and found the vehicle. The person inside the vehicle was found dead. The victim’s identity was not released.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

