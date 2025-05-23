Driver dies after crashing into parked big-rig in Fremont

A driver speeding the wrong way down Fremont Boulevard died after crashing into a parked big-rig on Wednesday morning, Fremont police said.

The collision was reported shortly after 9 a.m. on Fremont Boulevard near Decoto Road. Fremont police said it appears the vehicle was headed south in northbound lanes at at a high rate of speed before crashing into the parked and detached big rig parked on the east shoulder of Fremont Boulevard.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When police and emergency crews arrived, they found the driver had suffered massive injuries and died. The driver has not been identified.

No one was inside the big rig at the time of the collision. The cause is under investigation and it's not known if drugs or alcohol factored in the crash.

The collision is Fremont's fourth fatal crash this year.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about it is asked to contact Fremont Police Traffic Unit by calling Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6760. Anonymous tips can be texted to 'Tip FremontPD' followed by a short message to 888-777 or via the web at fremontpolice.gov/Tip.