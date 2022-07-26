Male Driver Dies in Early Morning Crash in San Jose

A male driver died in a crash into a concrete barrier in San Jose early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The crash was reported around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Charcot and O'Toole avenues, where officers found a 2009 gray Honda sedan had crashed into a barrier associated with Interstate Highway 880, San Jose police said.

The driver, the lone occupant of the Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene and his name was not immediately available.

The fatal crash was the 39th to take place on San Jose city streets so far in 2022. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Bowen of the San Jose police traffic investigations unit at 4461@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.