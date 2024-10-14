Driver dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Vallejo

A man died after his car hit a tree early Sunday in Vallejo's Chabot Terrace neighborhood, police said.

The collision happened about 12:20 a.m., when a 2006 Cadillac STS hit a tree near the intersection of Stanford Drive and Hastings Avenue, near Setterquist Park.

The driver of the Cadillac was trying to make a left turn onto Hastings from Stanford but lost control and struck a tree, according to Vallejo police.

The driver suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.

A woman who was a passenger in the car wasn't injured, police said.

Vallejo police are investigating to determine the cause. Alcohol is believed to be a factor, and toxicology results are pending.

This collision is the city's seventh fatal crash this year.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Officer Patrick Knowles at Patrick.Knowles@cityofvallejo.net.