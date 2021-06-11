Driver Dies in Apparent Street Racing Crash in San Jose: Police

A driver apparently street racing in San Jose Thursday night died after crashing into a tree, police said.

Police said two men – one driving a 1998 Honda Accord and the other driving a 2001 Lexus GS30 – were speeding on Snell Avenue when they both swerved off the roadway and hit separate trees near Rosenbaum Avenue.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. Police did not say if that driver was injured.

Police said evidence collected at the scene indicated the drivers were racing.

The identity of the driver who was killed will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office.