Driver Dies in Rollover Crash on Hwy 101 in Santa Clara

A rollover crash that killed a driver Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Clara is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

A black Nissan was heading northbound on 101 south of De La Cruz Boulevard about 7 a.m. and apparently swerved to the right and lost control of the vehicle, the CHP said, striking an elevated dirt median and overturning several times.

The driver, about 41 years old, was found ejected from the car and was taken to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries.

The driver's identity is being withheld until he has been positively identified and next of kin have been notified. The release of identity will be coordinated through the Santa Clara County Medical/Coroner's Office.

