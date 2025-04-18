Contra Costa County

Driver dies after tire hits windshied on I-680 near Alamo

By Bay City News and Pete Suratos

A driver died after a tire came off another vehicle and crashed into his windshield on Interstate Highway 680 near Alamo on Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

The left rear tire of a blue Ford van, headed north on the highway near Stone Valley Road, came loose and bounced over the center divide at about 1:35 p.m., according to the CHP.

The tire went through the windshield of a Toyota Tundra pickup that was traveling southbound, killing the man behind the wheel, according to the CHP. His name was not released. The driver was the only person in the pickup.

It's not known why the tire came off the van. The van driver and his passenger were not injured.

Legal experts said the driver of the car with the detached wheel could potentially face charges if the car's maintenance wasn't up to standard.

"If the cause of the accident was poor maintenance of the vehicle, that could lead [to a] misdemeanor manslaughter charge because this caused a death," said legal analyst Steven Clark.

The CHP said the driver is cooperating with the investigation and that DUI does not appear to be a factor.

