Driver Doing Donuts in Antioch Crashes Into Light Pole; Arrested for Reckless Driving

A driver captured on video doing donuts in an Antioch parking lot was arrested after they crashed into a light pole, police said Tuesday.

Video of the incident showed the driver of a white Camaro performing donuts in the parking lot at the marina before slamming head-on into the base of a light pole.

Sideshows continue to be a huge issue in the greater Bay Area and law enforcement remains committed to using the full extent of the law to stop people involved in such activity. https://t.co/qa9XW1FUQo pic.twitter.com/L4vywAWqzG — Antioch Police (@AntiochPolice) January 11, 2022

Police said the driver attempted to flee the scene but was arrested for reckless driving. A 30-day hold was placed on the car.

"While we are on the topic of reckless driving, sideshows continue to be a huge issue in the greater Bay Area and law enforcement remains committed to using the full extent of the law to stop people involved in such activity," police wrote in a Facebook post. "In addition to having your vehicle towed, any driver participating in a sideshow can have their driver’s license suspended up to 6 months and be subject to arrest. Sideshows are extremely dangerous and affect every driver on the road. We all share the road together and have an obligation to each other to drive responsibly."