Martinez police on Wednesday were searching for a driver who crashed into a home and then fled from the scene on foot.

The crash at the home on Alhambra Avenue resulted in a gas leak, but responding crews shut off the gas and were working on the lines, police said.

As of 11:42 a.m., Soto Street was closed between Castro Street and Alhambra Avenue, according to police.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

