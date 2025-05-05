Santa Cruz County

Driver flips luxury sports car on highway in Santa Cruz County

By Bay City News

Overturned Lamborghini.
CHP via Bay City News

A driver crashed a Lamborghini sports car and ended up upside down on Highway 9 near Boulder Creek in Santa Cruz County on Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded to a rollover involving a 2023 Lamborghini sports car on upper Highway 9. The occupants suffered only minor injuries, the CHP said.

Officers used a patrol vehicle to push the vehicle off the roadway.

High-speed driving is suspected to be the cause of the crash, according to the CHP.

