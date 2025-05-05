A driver crashed a Lamborghini sports car and ended up upside down on Highway 9 near Boulder Creek in Santa Cruz County on Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.
CHP officers responded to a rollover involving a 2023 Lamborghini sports car on upper Highway 9. The occupants suffered only minor injuries, the CHP said.
Officers used a patrol vehicle to push the vehicle off the roadway.
High-speed driving is suspected to be the cause of the crash, according to the CHP.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
SIGN UP
Copyright Bay City News