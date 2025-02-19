Driver hospitalized after crash on Almaden Expressway in San Jose

One person was injured following a crash in San Jose Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at Almaden Expressway.

According to San Jose police, a driver was sent to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

As of Tuesday night, it’s not known what exactly what led up to the crash. But police said that several cars were involved.

Officers closed Almaden Expressway in both directions for several hours from Hillsdale Avenue to Branham Lane. The roads were later reopened.

No other details were released.