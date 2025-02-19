San Jose

Driver hospitalized after crash on Almaden Expressway in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was injured following a crash in San Jose Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at Almaden Expressway.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

According to San Jose police, a driver was sent to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

As of Tuesday night, it’s not known what exactly what led up to the crash. But police said that several cars were involved.

Officers closed Almaden Expressway in both directions for several hours from Hillsdale Avenue to Branham Lane. The roads were later reopened.

No other details were released.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us