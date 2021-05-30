Saratoga

Driver Injured, Brush Fire Sparked in Crash Near Saratoga

By Bay City News

Authorities at the scene of a fire and crash near the Saratoga Gap Preserve.
Santa Clara County Fire Department

A driver was hospitalized after veering off the road and crashing in a wooded area near the Saratoga Gap Preserve, sparking a small brush fire early Sunday.

The accident was reported shortly after 3 a.m. along Heather Heights Road, near the junction of Skyline Boulevard and State Route 9, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

When firefighters arrived, the car was about 400 feet off the road, resting against a large tree, and nearby brush had caught fire.

Local

bay area weather 2 hours ago

Memorial Day Forecast: Here's How Hot It Could Get in Some Bay Area Cities

San Jose 3 hours ago

1 Dead After Crash on Highway 87 in San Jose: CHP

Crews contended with steep slopes while trying to keep the blaze from spreading to the passenger side of the car, fire officials said.

Once the fire was under control, crews extricated the driver using a rope rescue system. The driver was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, according to the fire department.

The brush fire burned about one-quarter of an acre and was contained at 4:25 a.m. Firefighters remained on scene to monitor it.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

SaratogaSanta Clara County Fire DepartmentSaratoga Gap Preserve
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us