A man was killed Thursday evening after the vehicle he was driving collided with a tree, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The collision occurred just after 6 p.m. in the 2200 block of Loveridge Road in Pittsburg. Firefighters and paramedic units responded to the scene at approximately 6:13 p.m.

Firefighters and paramedics administered life-saving efforts, but the driver, an adult male, died at the scene.

No one else was in the vehicle.