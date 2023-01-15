Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton

A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon.

Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.

By the time firefighters arrived, they said the woman had already extricated herself from the vehicle and was on the side of the road. Firefighters told NBC Bay Area this woman was OK, she had no injuries and she waited with firefighters until a relative could pick her up.

As of Saturday evening, this woman's car was still stuck in the water on the road.

Firefighters said when they responded to this call, there were four or five cones on the roadway to block it off.

Alameda County employees told NBC Bay Area that this road had already been closed off, but someone had removed barriers and tape placed to deter drivers. County crews re-installed cones, signs and barriers after this incident. A list of additional road closures in Alameda County can be found here.

CAL FIRE and Alameda County firefighters who spoke with NBC Bay Area urged the public to not drive around cones placed in roadways.