Driver Tosses Sub-Machine Gun, Smashes Into Pittsburg Apartments: PD

A reckless driver in possession of a sub-machine gun smashed into an apartment complex in Pittsburg late Sunday night and was arrested, according to the police department.

Officers patrolling the city came across a car driving recklessly in the area of Rose Ann Avenue and West 17th Street, police said. After seeing police, the driver fled the area and tossed a full auto sub-machine gun out the window.

The driver lost control on Power Avenue and crashed into several apartments at the Belmont Apartments complex, police said. The driver was transported to the hospital and later to Contra Costa County jail.

At least four units were damaged in the crash, fire officials said.

No major injuries were reported.