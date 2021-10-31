Halloween

Drivers, Trick-Or-Treaters Urged to Follow Safety Tips on Halloween

By Bay City News

Getty Images

Halloween night brings children walking neighborhoods in search of candy, and Bay Area public safety agencies are urging drivers to use caution on the roads.

Many departments are planning have more officers on patrol Sunday night, looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Motorists should drive slowly, take extra time looking for trick-or-treaters at intersections and around driveways, and never drive distracted, advised the San Mateo Police Department.

Parents should make sure their child's costumes fit to prevent trips and falls, and decorate the costumes with reflective tape. In addition, children should carry flashlights or glow sticks to make it easier for drivers to see them, police said.

Local

49ers 1 hour ago

49ers Observations: Jimmy Garoppolo Stars in 33-22 Win Vs. Bears

Fremont 39 mins ago

1 Dead, 3 Injured in Fremont House Fire

Police also advise trick-or-treaters to walk on sidewalks and avoid darting into the street or crossing between parked cars.

People planning to go to a bar, restaurant or party should have a designated sober driver, use a ride-hailing service, or stay the night, police said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Halloween
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us