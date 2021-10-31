Drivers, Trick-Or-Treaters Urged to Follow Safety Tips on Halloween

Halloween night brings children walking neighborhoods in search of candy, and Bay Area public safety agencies are urging drivers to use caution on the roads.

Many departments are planning have more officers on patrol Sunday night, looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Motorists should drive slowly, take extra time looking for trick-or-treaters at intersections and around driveways, and never drive distracted, advised the San Mateo Police Department.

Parents should make sure their child's costumes fit to prevent trips and falls, and decorate the costumes with reflective tape. In addition, children should carry flashlights or glow sticks to make it easier for drivers to see them, police said.

Police also advise trick-or-treaters to walk on sidewalks and avoid darting into the street or crossing between parked cars.

People planning to go to a bar, restaurant or party should have a designated sober driver, use a ride-hailing service, or stay the night, police said.