‘Drop the Baby!': Footage Captures Dramatic Rescue From Burning Georgia Home

Newly released body camera footage shows the dramatic moment a family trapped inside a burning home tossed a baby to two Georgia sheriff's deputies waiting below.

Sgt. Chris Robinson was heading home after working the night shift and Deputy Dakota Lamb was on his way to work when they got the call of a structure fire with a baby trapped inside.

“I immediately turned around, activated my emergency equipment, and went to the scene,” Robinson said.

“It just so happened that I was right there, and I pulled up,” Lamb said.

You can see a fire on the stove as the deputies searched the first floor of the smoke-filled apartment. The family of the home still trapped inside upstairs.

“I actually tried to go upstairs and got maybe halfway up the stairwell and the smoke just overwhelmed me,” Robinson said.

Their only way out was through the second-story window.

Read the full story from WAGT here.

