Sonoma County

Drought Conditions Force Sonoma Water's Early Draw From Russian River

By Bay City News

Courtesy Florence Low/California Department of Water Resources

A dry winter and early warm temperatures have prompted the Sonoma County Water Agency to start an annual process drawing water from the Russian River weeks earlier than normal.

Crews from the agency, also known as Sonoma Water, inflated a rubber dam Monday near Forestville that is used to create a small pool from which the agency draws water for use in four off-stream infiltration ponds.

These ponds help recharge groundwater, which is naturally filtered through sand and gravel and delivered to Sonoma Water's customers, officials said in a news release issued Monday morning.

The dam, located downstream of the Wohler Bridge, typically doesn't get inflated until spring or early summer.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Public notices will be posted around the rubber dam warning the public not to recreate on or near the dam. California Department of Fish and Wildlife regulations prohibit fishing within 250 feet of the upstream and downstream sides of the rubber dam.

With a third year of drought conditions and water demands increasing, Sonoma Water asks residents to use water efficiently. Additional water conservation tips are available at the Sonoma Marin Water Saving Partnership website at savingwaterpartnership.org.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Sonoma CountydroughtRussian Riverrubber damSonoma Water
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us