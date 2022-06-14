Drought Update: More Water Restrictions Ahead for Bay Area Residents?

Two major water suppliers in the Bay Area on Tuesday are set to get updates on reservoir levels and drought conditions, which could mean more restrictions for residents.

Officials on the boards of Valley Water in the South Bay and the East Bay Municipal Utilities District were expected to receive updates during meetings Tuesday.

Water rates already are expected to go up for some San Jose residents next month.

With the City Council's approval, customers of San Jose Municipal Water System can expect rates to go up next month. The increase impacts about 136,000 residents in the areas of North San Jose, Alviso, Evergreen and Coyote Valley.

