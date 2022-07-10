Lake Berryessa

Vallejo Man Drowns in Lake Berryessa

The drowning was the third one in two weeks at Lake Berryessa.

By Bay City News

An 18-year-old Vallejo man drowned in Lake Berryessa on Sunday, the third drowning in two weeks at the Napa County lake and the 11th since 2020.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 6:37 p.m. Sunday that Zaire Watu Fairley drowned at the lake's Smittle Creek day use area. Witnesses said Fairley was standing on a log and slipped into the water.

Lake Berryessa Jul 5

Man Drowns While Trying to Save Son at Lake Berryessa

Texas Rangers 4 hours ago

Longtime Texas Rangers Radio Engineer Collapses Outside Ballpark, Dies

The sheriff's office tweeted last week that, since 2020, seven of the 10 previous drownings occurred at Oak Shores day use area, where everyone is allowed to rent life jackets for free.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Marciallo Perez, a 35-year-old resident of San Pablo, drowned July 3 while trying to save his son around 3 p.m. in the Oaks Shores area. The boy survived.

The drowning was the second in six days at Lake Berryessa. Officials said the lake has steep drop-offs close to shore where the depth of water changes suddenly.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Lake Berryessadrowning
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us