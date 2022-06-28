Roe v. Wade

Drug Retailers Limit Purchases of Plan B Pill Amid Increasing Demand

CVS, Walmart, Rite-Aid cap purchases of morning-after contraceptive in wake of Roe v. Wade reversal

A spike in demand for Plan B pills has prompted retailers such as CVS, Rite-Aid and Walmart to limit purchases of the contraceptive.

Fallout from the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade has increased demand for the "morning-after" pill, which is available over the counter and without a prescription or ID.

The retailers are limiting purchases to ensure equitable access and consisent supply. Walgreens did not have a limit in place as of Tuesday.

