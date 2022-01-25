Dry January in Bay Area: It's About Health, Not the Drought

There's a popular new trend to ditch the hangover, reduce waistlines and save money. It's called Dry January, and it's gaining traction in the Bay Area.

For some, the phrase may seem to have something to do with the rainy season. But it's actually a monthlong challenge, started in Britain a decade ago, to abstain from alcohol.

A recent British study found about 7 in 10 people who took part in Dry January said they slept better and had more energy. More than half lost weight.

The owner of a Bay Area business specializing in alcohol-free drinks says the focus should never be on finishing the month how you started.

"I just look at Dry January as something that you do for yourself, not generally as a mandate or a contest," said Milan Martin, CEO of Free Spirits.

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol dependency there are resources: 800-662-HELP (4357) is the national hotline for substance abuse and mental health services within the Department of Health and Human Services.