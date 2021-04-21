Dublin City Council Commits $10 Million To Downtown Affordable Housing Project

The Dublin City Council agreed Tuesday to partner with non-profit developer BRIDGE Housing on a 308-unit project near the West Dublin/Pleasanton BART station that will be 100 percent affordable housing.

The council unanimously agreed to spend $10 million on developing 3.6 acres at 6501 Golden Gate Drive, just across Interstate Highway 580 from BART and across the street from the BART parking structure. The five-story building would have a parking garage and commercial space on its ground floor, below four stories of housing.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The council voted unanimously to spend $7.1 million from its affordable housing fund and another $2.9 million from its share of Alameda County Measure A-1 Bond funds on the project.

"We sorely need affordable housing; this many units of affordable housing is fantastic," said Council member Jean Josey.

The first phase would consist of units for mixed-income levels, ranging from 20 percent to 60 percent of area median income.

A staff report for Tuesday's meeting said BRIDGE anticipates 30 percent of the units in the 136-unit first phase would be reserved for special needs populations, including formerly homeless individuals/families and/or veterans. Those units would include appliances, furniture and basic kitchenware, including dishes.

BRIDGE would also construct a "warm shell of at least 2,200 square feet of a ground floor cafe or similar use in the project," and provide plaza enhancements to improve pedestrian access to the BART connection over the freeway, according to the report.

The remaining 172 units would also be considered affordable, though an affordability matrix hasn't been determined.

Council members asked for more details about possible daycare facilities, parking, and numbers pertaining to how many students BRIDGE expects the project to the city. They also said they'd like to see trees buffering the site from I-580 and air pollution monitors in any play areas for children.

The next step for the project is submitting applications for permitting and Planning Commission review. The project would then go back to the council for final approval.