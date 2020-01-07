Dublin High Reopens For First Time Since 3 Students Died in Crash

Students at Dublin High School returned to school Tuesday morning for the first time since three of their classmates were killed in a car crash on Christmas Day.

The school district said extra grief counselors and staff were expected to be on campus for any students or teachers who need to talk or need help coping with the tragedy.

Twin brothers Mark and Michael Urista and their friend Javier Ramirez were killed Christmas night when the vehicle they were in crossed the center line and crashed into a tree along Foothill Road, just outside Pleasanton.

Two other people, the Uristas' cousin and another friend from Dublin High, were seriously injured.

The district also posted a banner on social media Tuesday, asking everyone to wear the boys' favorite color red on campus to honor their memory. With the hashtag: #LONGLIVEMMJ.

The Uristas' mother told NBC Bay Area the teens were helping each other practice in preparation for their upcoming driver's license test. The CHP has not yet said what role, if any, that may have played in the crash.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.