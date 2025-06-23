Dublin jewelry store broken into with a stolen vehicle, police say

The owner of BJ Jewelers on Dublin Boulevard said a group of masked individuals rammed a vehicle into his storefront

Dublin Police are investigating after they say multiple people backed a white Lexus into the front of BJ Jewellers on Dublin Boulevard and went inside the business just before 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

The owner, Imran Butt, who said he has owned this business for around 8 years, explained that on Fridays the business opens later to allow him and his family to go to their prayer time.

Surveillance footage from that time provided by the business owner shows someone backing up a white Lexus into the store's security gates, breaking the front glass. Then, a group of at least ten masked individuals can be seen getting out of multiple cars and filing into the store.

The store was closed, and no employees were inside at the time. Butt also said that all of the merchandise had been put away, so he doesn't believe the people who broke in took any jewelry.

On the surveillance video, the group of masked individuals can be seen quickly leaving the store after they briefly look around. The individuals then get into separate cars and drive off, leaving the white Lexus in the parking lot

Dublin Police confirmed that the white Lexus was a stolen vehicle.

Butt is now conducting an inventory to see if everything is accounted for. He will have to cover the cost of repairing the door and the front of his building. Butt said his store had been broken into once before, in 2021, but that previous time he said the thieves did not use a vehicle to break into the store.

"So far, we are figuring it out, how much loss we have suffered," Butt said.

"We are insured, and we’re working with the insurance right now," he continued.

"This is really a horrible time right now," Butt said, noting that he's spoken with many other Bay Area jewelry retailers who hae been robbed or targeted.

Dublin Police said this case is an active investigation, and any witnesses or people with information are encouraged to contact the department at (925)833-6670.

Captain Miguel Campos with Dublin Police told NBC Bay Area that the department believes this incident is tied to other jewelry store burglaries and robberies. Campos did not specify which burglaries or robberies this might have been tied to.

Earlier this week, a group of people robbed a jewelry store in Fremont, also using a car to ram into the building. Fremont Police took four people into custody related to that incident.