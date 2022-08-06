DUI Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Slamming Into 4 Other Vehicles in Petaluma

A driver who allegedly slammed into four other vehicles, then jumped out of her car and fled, shedding clothing as she ran, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Petaluma Friday night, police officials said.

The saga began around 9:30 p.m. with a report to police from a motorist driving westbound on Lakeville Highway, police said. The motorist claimed to have witnessed a series of four crashes, according to police.

The witness told police the series of crashes began with a collision, and the vehicle that was hit pulled off onto the shoulder near Browns Lane.

The witness said the driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision then drove over the double yellow lines in order to pass the witness, continuing west on Lakeville and slamming into a second vehicle at Frates Road.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Next, the suspect driver allegedly hit a parked vehicle at South McDowell Boulevard and a fourth vehicle parked on Casa Grande Road at South McDowell, the witness told police.

After the fourth crash, three people fled the suspect vehicle, according to the witness, who told police the driver was a woman who discarded clothing as she fled the scene on foot.

Officers located the suspect on Filippini Way, near Crinella Drive, police said. According to police, the woman "appeared intoxicated and had sustained minor injuries from the traffic collisions." Three illegal narcotics were allegedly found in the suspect's vehicle, police said.

Suspect Kaytlyn Kiley was taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital, according to police. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the Influence, hit and run and possession of a narcotic, police said. Kiley was released on a citation to appear in court due to being admitted at the hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Officer Dave Hutchinson at (707) 778-4372.