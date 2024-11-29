Bay Area residents catch own Thanksgiving meals with commercial crabbing delayed

With commercial crabbing restrictions along portions of the California coast, some residents in the Bay Area spent Thanksgiving Day catching their own Dungeness crab to complete their holiday meal.

Commercial crabbing is delayed indefinitely due to many humpback whales off the coast and commercial nets an entanglement hazard.

NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana in the video above shows how it was not turkey day for some in the Bay Area, but crab day.