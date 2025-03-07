Oakland

D'Wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné! dies after battle with cancer

By Kristofer Noceda

D'Wayne Wiggins, a founding member of the legendary Bay Area R&B trio Tony! Toni! Toné!, passed away Friday, his family announced on social media. He was 64.

Wiggins had been battling medical complications prior to his death, his family said.

"With broken hearts, we share with you that our beloved D’Wayne passed away this morning surrounded by family and loved ones," Tony! Toni! Toné! wrote in an Instagram post published Friday. "Over the past year, he has been privately and courageously battling bladder cancer. Through this fight, he remained committed and present for his family, his music, his fans and his community."

Oakland's Tony! Toni! Toné! first rose to fame in the late 1980s. The group achieved its greatest commercial success in 1993 when their album "Sons of Soul" went double platinum.

