Yay Areaaaaa: E-40 brings back Bay Area rap classics at NPR's Tiny Desk Concert

E-40 performed hit after hit on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert, bringing viewers back to the hyphy movement from the early 2000s and showcasing his longevity in the game.

The rap legend is the latest Bay Area musician to hit the popular concert series on YouTube after Ruby Ibarra's performance as this year's NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner.

NPR dropped the E-40 performance on Monday as part of Black Music Month. The YouTube video has since garnered hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of comments.

"Give this man all the flowers!" one commenter wrote as a nod to E-40's more than 30-year career.

E-40 Tiny Desk Concert set list

"Da Bumble"

"Yay Area"

"Sprinkle Me"

"Captain Save a Hoe"

"Snap Yo Fingers"

"U and Dat"

"Choices (Yup)"

"Hope I Don't Go Back"

"1-Luv"

"Function"

"Tell Me When to Go"

Legendary Bay Area rapper E-40 breaks down how to properly ‘pop ya collar,’ his thirst for wine and gives an up-close look at his custom-made jewelry.