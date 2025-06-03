Music & Musicians

Yay Areaaaaa: E-40 brings back Bay Area rap classics at NPR's Tiny Desk Concert

Bay Area music is in the national spotlight after E-40's performance and Ruby Ibarra winning the Tiny Desk Contest.

By Kristofer Noceda

E-40 performed hit after hit on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert, bringing viewers back to the hyphy movement from the early 2000s and showcasing his longevity in the game.

The rap legend is the latest Bay Area musician to hit the popular concert series on YouTube after Ruby Ibarra's performance as this year's NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

NPR dropped the E-40 performance on Monday as part of Black Music Month. The YouTube video has since garnered hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of comments.

"Give this man all the flowers!" one commenter wrote as a nod to E-40's more than 30-year career.

E-40 Tiny Desk Concert set list

"Da Bumble"
"Yay Area"
"Sprinkle Me"
"Captain Save a Hoe"
"Snap Yo Fingers"
"U and Dat"
"Choices (Yup)"
"Hope I Don't Go Back"
"1-Luv"
"Function"
"Tell Me When to Go"

Music & Musicians May 15

Bay Area musician Ruby Ibarra wins NPR's Tiny Desk Contest

Vallejo Jul 31, 2023

Vallejo to honor iconic rapper with ‘E-40 Way'

Golden State Valkyries May 16

Bay Area rap legend E-40 performs at Valkyries inaugural home opener

Legendary Bay Area rapper E-40 breaks down how to properly ‘pop ya collar,’ his thirst for wine and gives an up-close look at his custom-made jewelry.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us