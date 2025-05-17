Bay Area rap legend E-40 performs at Valkyries inaugural home opener

Fans attending the Golden State Valkyries inaugural home opener at San Francisco's Chase Center got some extra game sprinkled on 'em with E-40 performing at halftime.

The Bay Area rap legend, also known as "Front-Row 40" for showing his loyalty on the sidelines at Warriors and 49ers games, got the crowd grooving and moving to several of his hits, including "Snap Yo Fingers," "U And Dat," and "Tell Me When To Go."

The Valkyries are the WNBA's first expansion team in 17 years, and their head coach, Natalie Nakase, is the first Asian American coach in the league.