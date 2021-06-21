Oakland

Deadly Lake Merritt Shooting Appears to Be Gang-Related: Oakland Police

One person died and seven others were hurt after multiple shooters opened fire as crowds were gathered at Lake Merritt, police say

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oakland police on Monday said a weekend shooting at Lake Merritt that left one person dead and seven others injured appears to be gang-related.

Police chief LeRonne Armstrong said the shooting was not random and is believed to be tied to gang violence out of San Francisco.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"We believe that individuals came to the city of Oakland and committed these violent acts," Armstrong said.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. Saturday along the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue, where an estimated 5,000 people were gathered, Armstrong said.

There were multiple shooters, Armstrong said. He added that most of the people involved in the shooting were from "outside of the area."

The youngest victim is 16 years old, while the oldest is in their mid-60s, Armstrong said. The victim who died is a 22-year-old man from San Francisco.

Large crowds delayed first responders from reaching the victims, Armstrong said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Division at 510-238-3821.

Oakland 18 hours ago

Witnesses Describe Chaotic Scene of Deadly Shooting Near Oakland's Lake Merritt

Oakland Jun 20

7th Victim of Lake Merritt Shooting Turns Up at Hospital

This article tagged under:

OaklandOakland Police DepartmentLake Merritt
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us