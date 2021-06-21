Deadly Lake Merritt Shooting Appears to Be Gang-Related: Oakland Police

Oakland police on Monday said a weekend shooting at Lake Merritt that left one person dead and seven others injured appears to be gang-related.
Police chief LeRonne Armstrong said the shooting was not random and is believed to be tied to gang violence out of San Francisco.
"We believe that individuals came to the city of Oakland and committed these violent acts," Armstrong said.
The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. Saturday along the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue, where an estimated 5,000 people were gathered, Armstrong said.
There were multiple shooters, Armstrong said. He added that most of the people involved in the shooting were from "outside of the area."
The youngest victim is 16 years old, while the oldest is in their mid-60s, Armstrong said. The victim who died is a 22-year-old man from San Francisco.
Large crowds delayed first responders from reaching the victims, Armstrong said.
