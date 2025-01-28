Why 49ers must follow Eagles blueprint to fortifying trenches

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to their second Super Bowl in three seasons on the strength of their players up front.

And that goes for both sides of the ball.

Philadelphia has assembled strong units on the offensive and defensive lines, but it has gone about building those position groups in different ways.

The lines are areas where the 49ers must devote resources to improve heading into the 2025 season.

And with seven of their 10 scheduled draft picks coming in the first four rounds, the 49ers should have plenty of opportunities to add players to bolster both lines.

The 49ers invested a third-round pick last season in guard Dominick Puni, who was a consensus NFL all-rookie selection. But the last time the 49ers got production from a drafted defensive lineman was in 2019, when Nick Bosa was chosen with the No. 2 overall pick.

The Eagles have taken different routes toward building their offensive and defensive lines.

Philadelphia has not chosen an offensive lineman in the first round since 2019, when they chose Andre Dillard. He never became a regular starter for the Eagles. But they found quality starters elsewhere in the draft.

Left guard Landon Dickerson was a second-round pick in 2021, and center Cam Jurgens was chosen in the second round in 2022. He stepped into a starting role this season when Jason Kelce retired.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

And the Eagles’ seventh-round pick of Jordan Mailata in 2018 was huge. Mailata is entrenched at left tackle. Right tackle Lane Johnson still is paying dividends after he was chosen in the first round of the 2013 draft.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have spent a lot more of their draft capital in recent years on their defensive line.

In 2023, Philadelphia selected defensive tackle Jalen Carter and edge rusher Nolen Smith in the first round. In 2022, the Eagles went with defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round.

The 49ers have obvious deficiencies on both of their lines as they look to retool in 2025 in a bid to again compete with the top teams in the NFC. (The 49ers and Eagles will not meet in the regular season.)

San Francisco did not select a defensive lineman last year. Defensive end Drake Jackson was a second-round pick in 2022, but injuries have prevented him from making much of a contribution. He spent all of last season on injured reserve, and it remains unknown whether he can get on the field and make an impact in 2025.

On offense, the 49ers almost certainly will have at least one new starter on their line.

Left guard Aaron Banks is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent, and it appears unlikely the 49ers will retain him. Banks was a second-round draft pick in 2021. Spencer Burford and Ben Bartch are in-house options to start next season.

Left tackle and right guard appear set with Trent Williams and Puni. Right tackle Colton McKivitz currently is signed through the 2025 season. The 49ers also could prioritize re-signing backup Jaylon Moore, who proved to be serviceable when forced into the lineup for Williams.

Center Jake Brendel graded near the bottom of players at his position, according to PFF, so they could target a draft pick or open the door for Nick Zakelj, Drake Nugent or Matt Hennessy to compete for a starting job.

Using the Eagles’ roster as a guide, it appears it might be easier for the 49ers to immediately improve the defensive line, while upgrading the offensive line generally is a process that takes some time.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast