Early Fire Warning and Late Season Sierra Snow

A red flag warning remains in effect for parts of Northern California and Solano County through 5 p.m. Sunday

By Bay City News

Northern California is seeing its share of spring weather extremes Sunday. While some areas are spending the day under a red flag fire warning others are expecting snow on Monday.

The fire warning, the earlier springtime warning to have been issued in the Sacramento Valley and Solano County in the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service, is due to high winds and very dry conditions.

A red flag warning will be in effect for interior parts of Northern California and Solano County from 5 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, according to meteorologists.

The affected area stretches from the Delta to Redding and means even a small spark could cause a major wildfire, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Meanwhile, a late season potent winter storm with high winds will bring snow to the Sierra, the weather service said.

Snowfall amounts of 6 to 12 inches are forecast with up to 6 inches expected down to the Tahoe basin.

Anyone planning travel in the Sierra Monday through early Tuesday can expect slick travel conditions and delays with chain controls.

