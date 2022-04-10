Early Fire Warning and Late Season Sierra Snow

Northern California is seeing its share of spring weather extremes Sunday. While some areas are spending the day under a red flag fire warning others are expecting snow on Monday.

The fire warning, the earlier springtime warning to have been issued in the Sacramento Valley and Solano County in the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service, is due to high winds and very dry conditions.

A red flag warning will be in effect for interior parts of Northern California and Solano County from 5 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, according to meteorologists.

Gusty wind continues near the hills/mountains this morning and a wind advisory for these conditions continues to 3pm (red flag warning for Solano County until 5pm). We will see a shift to strong onshore wind by the evening for a boost in wind near the coast/inner bay. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ZnqwdamLlB — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) April 10, 2022

The affected area stretches from the Delta to Redding and means even a small spark could cause a major wildfire, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Meanwhile, a late season potent winter storm with high winds will bring snow to the Sierra, the weather service said.

We’re due good news from the weather forecast..and this week could supply it. Rain returns tomorrow and more chances are out there midweek to the start of next weekend, currently trending drier by Easter Sunday (1/2) #CAwx pic.twitter.com/FW70H0Wyg0 — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) April 10, 2022

Rain, yes 🌧️, is on the way to the Bay Area & Central Coast! Look for light rain to develop over the North Bay around sunrise Monday as a cold front approaches. Light rain will then spread inland & southward through early afternoon. #BayAreaWX #CAwx #CArain pic.twitter.com/huDuxzDyY5 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 10, 2022

Snowfall amounts of 6 to 12 inches are forecast with up to 6 inches expected down to the Tahoe basin.

Anyone planning travel in the Sierra Monday through early Tuesday can expect slick travel conditions and delays with chain controls.