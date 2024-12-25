Preliminary 3.0 magnitude earthquake rattles the East Bay

A preliminary 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Clayton in Contra Costa County late Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, which hit at 11:36 p.m., was centered 3.8 miles southwest of Clayton, 4.3 miles northeast of Alamo and 4.5 miles east of Walnut Creek.

Further information was not immediately available.



BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

