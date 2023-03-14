Magnitude 3.4 Earthquake Strikes Near Hollister: USGS

A preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck south of Hollister, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 10:41 a.m. Tuesday and was centered in the Tres Pinos area, the USGS said.

A preliminary 2.9 temblor also struck the same area at 10:47 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.



