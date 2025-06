A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck early Friday morning off the coast of Northern California, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 12:44 a.m. and was centered about 50 miles southwest of Eureka, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

Are you prepared for the next big one?