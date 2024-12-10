Preliminary 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattles part of North Bay

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 struck about 3.7 miles north-northwest of The Geysers in Lake County at 9:55 p.m. Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was measured at a depth of about 1.5 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, people typically report feeling earthquakes larger than about magnitude 2.5.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.



BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES