North Bay

Preliminary 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattles part of North Bay

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 struck about 3.7 miles north-northwest of The Geysers in Lake County at 9:55 p.m. Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was measured at a depth of about 1.5 miles.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, people typically report feeling earthquakes larger than about magnitude 2.5.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.


BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL
You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES

Local

Oakland 6 hours ago

Oakland City Council weighs difficult budget decisions in face of massive deficit

San Jose 5 hours ago

San Jose safety plan aims to address King Road collisions by reducing lanes

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

North BayEarthquakes
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us